|
|
BARTSCH, Minnie Kathryn Lehman On, December 21, 2019, Minnie Kathryn Lehman Bartsch, loving and dedicated mother of four and devoted member of her community and church, succumbed to her battle with dementia. Born in October 1934 in Cibolo, TX to Henry and Elsie Lehman, Minnie's family moved to Rockne in 1946 when she was in the 5th grade. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School until she graduated at the top of her class. She married Vernon Bartsch in September 1954 and raised one son and three daughters in the small, tight knit community. Nothing gave her more joy than having her entire family at home sitting around the dining table playing games. Minnie dedicated her life to her family and service to her community. She was a member of many associations and clubs throughout her life, including St. Ann's Society, Ladies Auxiliary and the Rockne Homemaker's Club. She was proudest of her 27 years of service on the Bastrop County Child Welfare Board. She was also once voted Bastrop's Woman of the Year! Minnie was a founding member of the Rockne Historical Association and was instrumental in creating the Rockne Museum. She was the curator and docent at the museum and worked tirelessly to organize documents and memorabilia of the families in the Rockne community. She was honored for her efforts with a commemorative plaque at the museum in appreciation for her monumental work. Minnie had many jobs in her lifetime: secretary, grade-school teacher, bank teller and Vice President of First National Bank of Bastrop. She was a well-known figure at the bank, where she worked for over 43 years; becoming the first female Vice President there. She volunteered for more than 50 years as the secretary and bookkeeper of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She also enjoyed baking cookies and other deserts for the annual church festivals. Minnie had a strong work ethic, gave kind and respectful treatment to all and was loved by everyone who came in contact with her. Instilling a sense of family obligation, work ethic and respectful treatment of others to her children came naturally through her perfect example. She loved to travel, working in her yard, arts and crafts and was a prolific reader. Preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband of 64 years, Vernon, her parents, Henry and Elsie Lehman, sisters Emma, Susie and Celestine and brothers Erwin and Frederick. She is survived by her sister Virginia and brothers Lee Roy and Daniel, as well as her children Mark (Donna), Kathy Bartsch, Tina Horyza (Terry) and Cleota Murrell (Ted), her 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grand children and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She will forevermore be missed by those whose lives she touched. Visitation was held at 6pm Thursday, December 26th with Rosary starting at 7pm. Funeral Mass was held at 10:30am, December 27th with a reception following. All services were held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rockne TX. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the or the Rockne Historical Association.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 28, 2019