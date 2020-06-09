Miriam White Morgan
MORGAN, Miriam White Miriam White Morgan was born in Jacksonville, Florida on September 25, 1933 and passed in her home on June 2, 2020. Miriam is survived by her husband James P. Morgan, Sr. son James P. Morgan Jr and her grandson James P. (Trey) Morgan, III, and Charles L. Morgan brother-in-law of Clarksville, New Hampshire. She is also survived by her granddaughter by marriage, Dr. Julia Morgan and her daughter in law Marty Jedinak. Miriam and Jim would have been married 66 years this coming June 19th. They met through their love of music and continued their musical partnership throughout their marriage including at their dining room table two weeks ago. Miriam was a pianist and organist. She was the organist for churches in several states including Florida, Louisiana, Virginia, and Austin, Texas plus Hyde Park Baptist Church and Tarrytown United Methodist Church. She often accompanied her husband Choir Director, Jim. Sr, Miriam's career also included working with the Texas Cable Association as well as several television cable systems. Miriam was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew her. Her family misses her greatly. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Texas Home Health Care and their staff. A special and heart felt appreciation to Nurse Beverly Cusmano who assisted us in navigating this most difficult experience with professionalism and genuine care.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 9, 2020.
