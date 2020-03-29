|
DAVIS, MOLLIE VILLERET (9/2/36 3/20/20) On March 20, 2020, Mollie Villeret Davis closed the chapter in a book of the glorious journey of her life on this earth. However, the remainder of the book will have wonderful chapters of her heavenly existence. On March 12, 2020, Mollie fell, causing very serious head trauma, followed by extensive brain surgery from which she was not able to recover. She left her husband of 62 years, C. Dean Davis, along with two sons and their families -- A. Dean Davis and his wife, Laura, of New Canaan, Connecticut and their two daughters, Kristin A. Davis of Paris, France and Drew A. Davis of Ann Arbor, Michigan; and Kevin T. Davis and his wife, Stacy, of Williamson County and their two sons, Kevin Todd Davis of Houston and William Brooks Davis of Washington, DC. Mollie is also survived by her sisters Mary Louise Stites, and her husband, Robert, of Arlington and Susan Menotti, and her husband, Louis, of Centerville. There will be a Memorial Service as soon as current prohibitions are lifted. The Memorial Service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd located at 3201 Windsor Road in Austin. Burial will be held in a private service. An extensive obituary will be published at a future date and will provide the date and time of the Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd or a . Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 29, 2020