Molly Jo Mokry
MOKRY, Molly Jo Mrs. Molly Jo Mokry (née Waldrop), 85, died peacefully with family by her side July 14, 2020 in Cedar Park, Texas. Molly was preceded in death by her parents George and Ethel Mae Waldrop, sister Betty Waldrop McCullough, brother Edward Waldrop, and her husband of 36 years, Joe Mokry. She is Robert Mokry and wife Karen of Volente, Texas, son William Mokry and spouse Jose' Trinidad of Austin, daughter Amanda Bein and husband Daniel of Cedar Park, along with several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, graveside services will be held July 20, 2020 at 11:00AM, at the Bagdad Cemetery, 400 North Bagdad Road, Leander, Texas. The family respectfully requests all in attendance to please honor safe social distancing and wear masks to help protect our most vulnerable family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or charity of their choice. Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish, 1200 South Bagdad Road, Leander, Texas.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bagdad Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home - Leander/Cedar Park
1200 South Bagdad Rd.
Leander, TX 78641
512-260-8800
Memories & Condolences
