SIMPSON, Mona Lois McCommas Mona Lois McCommas Simpson, 90, loving wife, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother and longtime resident of Austin, Texas, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, in the loving arms of her family in Louisville, Kentucky. Lois was born February 11, 1929, in Dallas, Texas to her father, Melvin John McCommas and mother, Nora Lee Myers McCommas. Lois spent her early childhood in Fort Worth, Texas, attending Arlington Heights High School before moving to Valley Mills for her senior year of high school where she met and married the love of her life, Carl Simpson, Jr. They celebrated 57 years of marriage before Carl passed away in 2004. With her husband Carl, she attended Windsor Park Baptist Church, and later, Riverbend Church, and in the very nature of Ruth, Lois instilled the love and loyalty of family, and love of Jesus Christ and the church in their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends. The family considers this there lasting legacy. Lois was a homemaker and cared for the four children while Carl traveled every week, until the family moved to Austin in the summer of 1964. At this time, Lois began working as an administrative secretary to the Director of the Special Education Department of the Austin Independent School District, a job she took great pride in for over 30 years, retiring in 1994. Lois and Carl enjoyed retirement, traveling with family and friends and continued to live a full life, serving their church and visiting loved ones. Lois was blessed with many great friends, and Lois and the family wish to acknowledge Lynn and Gayla Bonnet, who lovingly called her "Molly", and her neighbor and great friend, Les Griffin, along with Peter Rein, who "adopted" Lois and Carl while in Texas. Survivors include daughter, Dr. Carol Montgomery and her husband, Dr. Robert Montgomery of Louisville, Kentucky, and their children, Carrie Willis and husband, Daryl, and their children Jack Wathen and Caroline Wathen; and Chris Montgomery and wife Julie, and their children Kaylee, Carson and Cassie; son, Mike Simpson and his wife, Martine of Bridgeport, Texas, and their children, Michelle Tuegel and husband Andrew; Mackenzie Wallace and husband Alex, and children, Teddy and Vivien Lee; and Maryssa Simpson; son, David Simpson and wife, Linda Simpson of Spicewood, Texas, and their children, Shane Simpson and wife, Jill; and children, Mary, Max, and Charlie; and Wes Simpson and wife Colleen; and son, Ross Simpson of Bridgeport, Texas, and children Sean Simpson and wife, Morgan, and son, John Ross; Sara Elizabeth, and fiance' Jonathan; and Jenna Bateman and husband Justin, and children Joe "Kutter" and Ryker Ross. With the very recent addition of the red headed Vivien Lee, "MeMa" now has ten grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren, and counting! Lois is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Catherine Trammell of Valley Mills, Texas; and many cherished nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Graveside services and burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Valley Mills Cemetery in Valley Mills, Texas, with Lois' son-in-law, Dr. Robert Montgomery officiating. A reception will be held following the graveside services at the First Baptist Church of Valley Mills celebrating Lois' life, family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Montgomery, Shane Simpson, Wes Simpson, Sean Simpson, Andrew Tuegel, Alex Wallace, Daryl Willis and Justin Bateman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to be made to: Feeding Wise Kids, PO Box 534, Bridgeport, Teas, 76426; Feedingwisekids.org, ; [email protected] This non profit organization provides meals for children to take home over the weekends, ensuring they have something to eat. The family believes this is in keeping with Lois Simpson's lifelong service to others and greatly appreciates all contributions.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 2, 2019