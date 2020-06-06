OGLE, Mona Michelle 1988-2020 Mona Michelle Ogle, 31, of Austin died May 28, a day before her 32nd birthday. She was pursuing a bachelor's degree in education and planned to become a teacher, following in the footsteps of her mother, Eva Ogle, who died in 2016. Mona is survived by her brothers, Steven Ogle and wife Lisa, and Phillip Ogle and husband Gavin Stone; son, Vincent Michael Moreno, and his father Vincent Roy Moreno; and father, Gary Ogle. Services will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Fuller-Sheffield, 2808 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Austin, TX 78702. Attendees will need to sign up for a time to attend. Please go to the Meal Train or contact a family member for details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any animal rescue group.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store