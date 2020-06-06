Mona Michelle Ogle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OGLE, Mona Michelle 1988-2020 Mona Michelle Ogle, 31, of Austin died May 28, a day before her 32nd birthday. She was pursuing a bachelor's degree in education and planned to become a teacher, following in the footsteps of her mother, Eva Ogle, who died in 2016. Mona is survived by her brothers, Steven Ogle and wife Lisa, and Phillip Ogle and husband Gavin Stone; son, Vincent Michael Moreno, and his father Vincent Roy Moreno; and father, Gary Ogle. Services will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Fuller-Sheffield, 2808 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Austin, TX 78702. Attendees will need to sign up for a time to attend. Please go to the Meal Train or contact a family member for details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any animal rescue group.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fuller-Sheffield Funeral
2808 E Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Austin, TX 78702
512-476-9164
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved