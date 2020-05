Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving Memory Monica Diane Hernandez October 15, 1985- May 31, 2005 For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us. Romans 8:18 Monica, we love you and find comfort knowing we will see - you again. Dad, Carmen and family.



