In Loving Memory of Monica Diane Hernandez Oct. 15, 1985 May 31, 2005 Even though we are having to celebrate another birthday without you, We find comfort knowing you are celebrating in Heaven with Jesus. Until we are all together again, Just know that we love you and miss you. Romans 8:18 For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us. Love, Dad and Carmen



