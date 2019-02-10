JONES, Monie Kathryn Bell Monie Kathryn Bell Jones, 83, of Austin passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was born on May 9, 1935 in Atlanta, Georgia. She told many stories about growing up on the streetcar line on Lucille Avenue, with many generations of family close by. After graduating from Brown High School, she went to work at S.P. Richards Co. She met her husband, Curtis Willard Jones, while he was in the United States Air Force, stationed at Fort McPherson. They had just celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary when he passed away in June of 2018. Monie worked in the accounting department at S.P. Richards and helped support her family while Curtis worked toward his degree in Atlanta. Their family grew to four children as they moved to Clearwater, Florida, Richardson, Texas, and finally to Austin almost 50 years ago. Monie put her heart into her marriage and raising her children. She was a Cub Scout den mother for many years, and also spent a great deal of time volunteering at her church. When her youngest son was in high school, she worked at Young Years children's clothing store as a bookkeeper, followed by many years as Comptroller of Easterseals Central Texas. Monie was a much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in law, aunt and friend. She loved to sew, needlepoint, cross stitch, knit, quilt, and most recently, crochet. During the past ten years she crocheted prayer blankets for hospitalized members of her church, usually finishing two or three each month. She also enjoyed gardening, many different kinds of crafts, and getting together for weekly lunches with her group of friends from church, some of whom she had known for over 40 years. For many years she took care of her husband as he struggled with dementia, determined to keep him at home, no matter how hard it was on her. She did this until she was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor 17 months ago. She is survived by her children, Curtis Willard Jones, Jr. of Austin, Michael Loy Jones of Ormond Beach, Florida, Monie Jones Rainer and husband Rob of Austin, and Phillip Lawrence Jones of Austin; grandchildren Alan, Daniel, Nathan, Samuel and Alisha Jones; Delaine Schaper and Christopher Jones; and Adam, Aaron and Alex Rainer; and great-grandchildren Collin, Noah, Emma and Riley. She is also survived by brothers Richard Bell and wife Myra of Newnan, Georgia and Darrell Bell and wife Marlene of Monticello, Georgia, sisters-in-law Delma Scott of Lynchburg, Virginia, Lois Atkinson of Williamsburg, Virginia and Betty Jean Edwards of Davidson, North Carolina, as well as many nieces and nephews. Monie was preceded in death by her husband Curtis, parents Loy and Mabel "Mamie" Bell, Mamie's twin sister Marcella "Monie" Marable, brother Edgar Bell and daughter-in-law Lisa Day Jones. Thanks to our brother Phillip for his dedication to our mother's care, and caregivers Blessing, Aurora, Elsie and Myrtle. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint John's United Methodist Church or The . Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 13 at Saint John's United Methodist Church, 2140 Allandale Road, Austin, Texas, with a reception immediately following. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. at Austin Memorial Park, 2800 Hancock Drive. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary