Services
Monika Elwira Vetters Monika, 36, went to be with our Heavenly Father on June 4, 2019. She was born in Dabrowa Górnicza, Poland. She studied Art and Graphic Design at the University of Zielona Gora. On June 26, 2005 she met her future husband, Clem, in Glogow, Poland. Together they travelled all over the world. After a lengthy US Visa challenge, they were married on December 6, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas. The couple's two daughters, VV and Valentina, both perished with her. Monika loved to take walks, dance, draw, paint, travel, scuba dive, read, fish, listen to classical music, and take photos. Her big smile and gracious love will be missed by all. Monika is survived by her husband, Clem Vetters, mother, Janina Blaszczyk, sister, Ewelina Blaszczyk & fiance Mateusz Wójcik, brother, Adrian Blaszczyk & wife Malwina all of Poland, mother-in-law, Mary Slomchinski Vetters, father-in-law, Gilbert Vetters, sisters-in-law, Debra Vetters-Kirchner & husband Harry, Catalina Vetters-Erps & husband Rick, brothers-in-law Mike Vetters & wife Nelly, Josh Vetters, nephews Vincent & Robert, nieces Kingsley, Rebekah, Kennedy, Karrington, & Kallahan, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends around the world. Veronica Victoria Vetters VV, 29 months, went to be with our Heavenly Father on June 4, 2019. She was the happiest little girl you could ever hope to meet. She loved to laugh, dance, sing, swing, read books, build things, play with dolls, color, pet animals, swim, and get high fives, hugs, and kisses. Laura Valentina Vetters Valentina, an unborn child, went to be with our Heavenly Father on June 4, 2019. Although she never saw a single sunset, she was loved by many. Visitation will be 5:00 PM on Monday, June 10, 2019 followed by recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N. Lamar, Austin, Texas. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at St. Austin Catholic Church, 2026 Guadalupe Street, Austin, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 2026 Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX 78705.
Published in Austin American-Statesman from June 8 to June 10, 2019
