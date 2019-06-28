KARCHER, Monroe Ludwig Monroe Karcher, 94, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, after a brief illness. Monroe is survived by his wife Helen, and two daughters, Deborah Albers and her husband Jim, of Walburg, Tx, and Carol Lesem and her husband Steve, of Spicewood, Texas. Five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren were a great blessing in his life. Monroe served with distinction as a radio operator/mechanic on a B-29 crew in WW2, stationed on Saipan, where he flew 30 missions. In 2016, Monroe went on an Honor Flight, commemorating the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. After the war, Monroe attended the University of Texas at Austin, and graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Helen and Monroe were married in 1949, and on May 28th celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Upon graduation from UT, Helen and Monroe started their family in San Antonio, Texas, where Monroe had joined the IBM Corporation. They were founding members of Concordia Lutheran Church of San Antonio. Life and career moved forward, and Monroe was promoted and worked for IBM in Amarillo, Lubbock, New Orleans, Dallas, and returned to Austin as the Field Engineering Branch Manager. After a career that spanned 36 years, he retired from IBM. Monroe loved his family farm and boyhood home in Lincoln, Tx, where he was highly regarded by his grandchildren for catching and cleaning catfish for frequent fish fries. He loved playing golf at Lions Municipal Golf Course, and he and Helen enjoyed a retirement of travel, friends, and family. Helen and Monroe supported their church, Christ Lutheran, Austin, as well as Concordia University-Austin, where both Deborah and Carol attended college. Their home in Westlake Hills was the site of many celebrations and parties over the years. A celebration of a life well lived will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, Austin, on Saturday, June 29, at 11AM, with a viewing beginning at 10AM. Burial will follow the service, at Austin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Monroe be remembered with a memorial to the Monroe and Helen Karcher Church Worker Scholarship Fund of Concordia University - Austin, Honor Flight Austin, or the . Another member of the greatest generation has answered the call of his Maker, and we all respond, "Well done, good and faithful servant!" Remembrances may be shared at www.harrellfuneralhomes.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 28, 2019