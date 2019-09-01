Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Morgan Rogers


1924 - 2019
Morgan Rogers Obituary
ROGERS, Morgan "Gris" 1924 2019 Morgan "Gris" Rogers passed away on August 29, 2019; he was 94 years old. Gris was a loving father, husband and grandfather. He loved his family, his God, his country, gardening and bird watching. He also loved UT Baseball, the Yankees, and bridge. A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd at Weed-Corley-Fish North Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hand Home, 3804 Avenue B, Austin, TX 78751. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 1, 2019
Inform family & friends of Morgan's passing.
