SMITH, Jr., Morgan Morgan Smith, Jr., 80, of Austin died suddenly Friday, February 28th. He was born in Cameron, TX on November 25, 1939, a son of the late Morgan Smith, Sr and Vera (Black) Smith. He was the loving husband of Vella B. (Brooks) Smith. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 10 AM on Saturday, March 7th at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1160 San Bernard Street in Austin, TX with Pastor Sylvester C. Chase, Jr. officiating. Burial in Milam Grove Cemetery, Maysfield, TX. Public Viewing will be held 3PM-6PM on Friday, March 6th at Wesley United Methodist Church. in Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected his friend Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 1, 2020