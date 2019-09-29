Home

Moton H. Crockett Jr.

Moton H. Crockett Jr. Obituary
CROCKETT, JR., Moton H. The Crockett family is saddened to announce that Moton H. Crockett, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on September 25, 2019 at the age of 96. Moton was a vital, active member of our community who will be acutely missed. A visitation is scheduled on Wednesday, October 2, from 5-7 pm at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, located at 3125 N. Lamar Blvd. Austin, TX 78705. An obituary and details of the memorial service will be available soon at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019
