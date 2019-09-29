|
|
CROCKETT, JR., Moton H. The Crockett family is saddened to announce that Moton H. Crockett, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on September 25, 2019 at the age of 96. Moton was a vital, active member of our community who will be acutely missed. A visitation is scheduled on Wednesday, October 2, from 5-7 pm at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, located at 3125 N. Lamar Blvd. Austin, TX 78705. An obituary and details of the memorial service will be available soon at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019