SMITH, MURRAY A. 7-18-1948 - 7-7-2019 Murray A. Smith, 70, of Austin, TX, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Austin, TX. He was born July 18, 1948, in Temple, TX. Survivors include a sister, Louise Porter of Temple. Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at St. James United Methodist Church, 707 S. 3rd St, Temple, TX. Interment to follow at Temple Garden of Memories, Temple TX. Visitation will be held Friday, July 19, from 2:00 6:00 p.m., at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home, Temple, TX. Memorial Guestbook may be found at www.branforddawsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 18, 2019