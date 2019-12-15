Home

Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary Inc
410 Cullins Ave
Sabinal, TX 78881
(830) 988-2222
Interment
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:45 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
San Antonio
Murray William McWhorter Obituary
MCWHORTER, Murray William Murray William "Bill" McWhorter, age 77, passed away December 8, 2019, in Uvalde, TX. Billy was born in Austin, TX, on September 12, 1942, to parents Murray and Julia (Franzetti) McWhorter. He graduated from Austin High School in 1960. He is survived by wife Janice, daughter Audrey, her husband Kurt Walters of Golden, CO, daughter Meredith Hunter, and her fiancé Andre Plaza of San Antonio; grandchildren Madeline, Jack, and Drew Walters, Grant, and Claire Hunter; sister Judy, her husband John Paul Friess and brother-in-law David Bessire. A funeral service was held on December 11, 2019, in Uvalde. Interment will follow on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX. Send stories of Bill to [email protected]
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019
