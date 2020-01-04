|
|
HOCKER, Myra Jean November 24, 1943 - December 17, 2019 Myra Jean Hocker, the daughter of James and Myra Roberts, died on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 after a short illness. Jean was raised in Hillsboro, Texas and was a long-time resident of Waco, Texas. Recently, Jean had been a resident of Bastrop, Texas. Jean married Leon Hocker on June 30, 1962 and was the mother of two boys and one girl. Jean is survived by her husband, Leon Hocker of Bastrop, Texas; son Fritz Hocker and his wife, Terri Hocker of Bastrop, Texas; son Kurt Hocker and his wife Cheryl Hocker of Waco, Texas; and daughter Hillary Castaneda and her husband, Raymond Castaneda of Kyle, Texas. Jean is also survived by her grandchildren, Ashley Hunter, Haley Hocker, Raymond Castaneda and Victoria Castaneda. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, James and Myra Roberts. Jean was an exceptional wife, mother and grandmother, and her love for her family was always evident. She was full of life, elegant and had a wonderful sense of humor. Jean will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to the in her name.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 4, 2020