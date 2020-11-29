1/
SWENSEN, Myrna Myrle Age 94, of Pflugerville, Texas, passed away on November 23, 2020. Myrna was born on February 25, 1926 in Austin, Texas. She married Clarence Swensen on June 29, 1945. Myrna is survived by her three daughters, Nancy Setliff and her husband Sandy, Carrol Hendricks and her husband Larry, Donna Geohagan, and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Myrna is preceded in death by her parents, John Edward and Winifred Clifton, as well as her husband, Clarence. Services are pending at Cook Walden/Capital Parks, Pflugerville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

