BROWN, Myrtis Gums Myrtis Gums Brown, 69, of Manor died Sunday, September 13th. She was born in Lafayette, LA on June 28, 1951, a daughter of the late Effie M. (Hebert) Broussard and Floyd W Gums. Myrtis was the wife of Eldred Brown. The Family Celebration of Her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/
7325565/myrtisbrown) will be 3PM on Saturday, September 19th at Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of Greater St. John COGIC. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday, September 18th. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information.