SIMPSON, Myrtle J. Myrtle Simpson, 88, was called home to the Lord on the morning of June 3 rd , 2019 in Cedar Park, TX. Myrtle was born to the union of Pearl and Albert Lackey on November 23 rd , 1930 in Campton, KY. Myrtle is survived by her sons Roger Simpson, wife Ginny Simpson and Doug Simpson, wife Debbie Simpson. Grandson Shane Simpson and Great Grand Children, Paul Simpson and Kelsey Rosgen, husband Kenneth Rosgen. Joined in heaven with her husband Paul Simpson who preceded her in passing on February 10 th , 2016, Myrtle was a servant of Christ above all else, a loving wife and PROUD mother/grandmother/great grandmother. Myrtle, the queen of southern idioms, was known for filling her loved ones with debilitating laughter and (hands down) the best home cookin' you could ever hope to have. With a smile matched only by the beauty of her soul, Myrtle will be missed more than words will ever express. "Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you" Matthew 7:7