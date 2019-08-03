Home

Bastrop Providence Funeral Home
2079 Highway 71 East
Bastrop, TX 78602
(512) 308-9188
Myrtle Wilhelm
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bastrop Providence Funeral Home
2079 Highway 71 East
Bastrop, TX 78602
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Bastrop Providence Funeral Home
2079 Highway 71 East
Bastrop, TX 78602
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
802 Pine St.,
Bastrop, TX
Myrtle Wilhelm


1945 - 2019
Myrtle Wilhelm Obituary
WILHELM, Myrtle Myrtle Wilhelm, 74, of Bastrop, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Friday, July 26, 2019. Myrtle was born on June 15, 1945 in Red Rock, Texas the daughter of Anton A. and Gertrude (Frerich) Beck. She met the love of her life, Robert C. Wilhelm. They were blessed with 54 years of marriage. She worked at St Ignatuis Catholic Church in Austin as a secretary, with her primary function as facilitating marriage annulments. Myrtle relished family gatherings and listening to country music. Together, Myrtle and Robert enjoyed traveling and dancing. She is survived by her husband; one daughter, Naomi McWilliams (Chris); two sons: Kenneth Wilhelm (Debbie) and Randy Wilhelm; grandchildren: Alex Wilhelm, Ratlael, Raylin, Krysa McWilliams; sisters: Elvira Norman (Toby), GeneRosa Lowden (Maurice) and Bernadette Barton (Herman); brothers: LeRoy Beck (Zelma) and Merele Beck (Jackie); numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Robert Wayne and brother, Pat Beck. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m., with Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at the Bastrop Providence Funeral Home in Bastrop, Texas. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Ascension Catholic Church, 802 Pine St., Bastrop, Texas with interment following services at Fairview Cemetery in Bastrop, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mike's Place c/o Meals on Wheels Central Texas, 3227 East 5th St., Austin, Texas 78702, or visit the website at https://donate.mealsonwheelscentraltexas.org/give/72814/&_ga=2.29186172.137823396.1564417250-2045978637.1564417250#!/donation/checkout Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bastrop Providence Funeral Home, 2079 Highway 71 East, Bastrop, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 3, 2019
