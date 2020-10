ACKLEY, Nan Nan Ackley, of Austin/Dale, TX; beloved matriarch of the Ackley family, passed away on 9/15/20 at the age of 64. A graveside memorial service, will be held at 11:00 am on 10/24/20 at Cook Walden/ Forest Oaks, Austin, TX. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express sympathy please make a memorial donation in Nan's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society