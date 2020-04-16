|
|
BRAVENEC, Nancy Anne April 9, 2020 Nancy Bravenec, longtime Georgetown resident, passed into eternal life on April 9, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Born Nancy Anne Evans on February 25, 1958 to Henry and Eva Evans of Corpus Christi, Texas, she was the 2nd of 3 children. Nancy will forever be remembered for her lovely smile and sweet laugh, her kind heart, and her willingness to help others. She was preceded in death by her younger brother Steven Evans. She is survived by her husband of 42 years Tom Bravenec of Georgetown, TX, daughter Karen Kay and son-in-law Andrew Kay and granddaughter Emma Kay and grandson Henry Kay of Georgetown, TX, son TC Bravenec and daughter-in-law Carolanna Bravenec and granddaughter Elliot Bravenec of Georgetown, TX, daughter Sarah Bravenec of Georgetown, TX, brother Travis Evans of Richmond, TX, and many dear nieces and nephews. A graveside service for immediate family will be held April 15th, 2 pm at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Georgetown, TX. Funeral arrangements by Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home of Georgetown, TX. A memorial celebrating Nancy's life will be arranged at a future date. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to give something, the family requests considering a donation to All God's Children at allgodschildren.org/donate in honor of Nancy Bravenec. This was an organization near and dear to her heart.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 16, 2020