WOOLLEY, Nancy Anne Nancy Anne Woolley, Texas Master Naturalist and former program director of the Bright Leaf Wildlife Preserve, passed away from late stage cancer on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 66. Nancy was born on August 29, 1954 to James and Anne Woolley in Dallas, TX. She came to Austin pursuing a lifelong love of nature and the arts, working first as a bookstore book buyer and later as a docent for the Bright Leaf Preserve. She gave birth to her loving son, Ash Woolley, in 1986. Nancy was a lifelong advocate of wildlife conservation and animal welfare, an active member of the Austin Vegan and Vegetarian Association, an avid bird watcher, an accomplished gardener, and a regular patron of Ballet Austin. She loved hiking, art, cats, and cross-stitch. She had a tremendous appreciation for contemporary and classical painters, contemporary music, and cult films of every era. Nancy embodied her compassionate values in all aspects of her life. Her warmth, wisdom, and gentle humor will be greatly missed. She is survived by her mother Anne Woolley, her brothers Ken and Jay, her partner John Mahan, and her son Ash. Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date yet to be determined. Friends wishing to honor Nancy are invited to make a donation in her name to the Austin Humane Society, Bright Leaf Wildlife Preserve, and Ballet Austin. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
