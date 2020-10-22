HAYNES, Nancy Collier A sixth generation Texan and a 60-year resident of Austin, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Monday afternoon, October 19th, 2020. Nancy is survived by her children; son Randy Haynes (Erin) of College Station, daughter Lori Haynes of Austin, son Jeffrey Haynes (Emily) of Austin, sister Mary Berlin of San Antonio, grandchildren Stephen Haynes of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Sarah Losoya (Eddie) of Dallas, Abigail Haynes of Stephenville, Joshua Haynes of Austin and Jadon Haynes of Austin. Nancy Keene Collier was born during a snowstorm on January 18, 1930 in Brownwood, Texas. Nancy was the fifth of six children born to Claude Cherry Collier and Eula Jane Futterrer. In 1936 the Collier family moved from Brownwood to a farm outside of Goldthwaite in Mills County, Texas. Upon graduation from Goldthwaite High School in 1947, Nancy moved to Austin to attend business college and start her business career. Her first job was with the United States War Department in Austin. Nancy met Earnest Haynes in 1949 at a gathering of friends. Earnest was a pharmacy student at the University of Texas. Nancy and Earnest were married in the First Baptist Church in Goldthwaite on January 28, 1950. They remained married for 69 years until Earnest's death on March 4, 2019. After college, Nancy and Earnest left Austin, eventually returning in 1960 when they opened West Austin Pharmacy which was then located at West 6th and North Lamar Blvd. By 1963 they moved their drugstore to Lamar Village, between Lamar and Medical Parkway on West 38th Street. After the sale of the drugstore in 1970, Nancy began working part-time at UT's Center for Research in Water Resources. She eventually retired from this position in 1994. Coming from a long line of Texas Baptists, including at least two uncles who served as full time pastors, Nancy loved Jesus from an early age. Beginning in the late 1970s, Nancy began serving as a Sunday school teacher. She faithfully taught adult women's Bible study on Sunday mornings for about 40 years at Great Hills Baptist Church, until her health declined and she was forced to end that phase of her ministry. While in assisted living communities over the last few years, she was a ray of sunshine to the staff as well as to the other residents. She prayed for the other residents, many of whom were less mobile and had more sickness than she did. Nancy was always so concerned that she be of service to the people in her life, whether it was her own family, her neighbors, or her church family. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 22nd at Great Hills Baptist Church with Pastor Ross Hartsfield officiating. Burial will follow at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery, Goldthwaite, Texas. Arrangements are by Beck Funeral Home, Cedar Park. In lieu of flowers, Nancy has requested memorial contributions to the Missions Fund of Great Hills Baptist Church. The family wishes to express our sincere gratitude to the staff of Belmont Village Senior Living, both in Westlake Hills and in Lakeway, and to the many other caregivers, pastors and friends who supported her during her illness of the last four years.