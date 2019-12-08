|
|
BENSON, Nancy Fae (Hawthorne) November 17, 1939 -November 4, 2019 Nancy was born in Mineral Wells, Texas, the 3rd of 4 children to Lena Fae and James Hugh Hawthorne. She spent the majority of her childhood living in Port Neches, Texas where her mother was a school teacher and her father worked in construction and the growing oil industry. Nancy loved to say that her mother taught her about teaching and her father taught her about life. Nancy earned her bachelor's degree in English from Lamar University and subsequently gave the majority of her adult life to the teaching profession. She taught in the Port Neches Independent School District (ISD) from 1960-1962, the Austin ISD from 1962- 1969, and the Corpus Christi ISD from 1969 until she retired in 2007. In the later years of her career she moved into administration and passionately served as a middle school principal. She led with a firm understanding and commitment to the education of every child, every day. Even in retirement Nancy coordinated her much loved ladies church community into adopting the middle school in the same neighborhood of the church she volunteered her love and mentorship to raising up those teachers and staff in the same way she had through her paid profession. Nancy would want to be remembered as the wife of 35 years to Bruce Benson. Bruce preceded Nancy in death by six years. Through that union Nancy was blessed with the inheritance of five children (Brenda, Beth, Brent, Brad, and Blake), nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, all of which are her survivors. She is also survived on this earth by one brother, Loyd Furman Hawthorne and his wife Brenda Casio Hawthorne, 9 nieces and nephews and their families. She truly loved all of her family! Nancy's Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 14th , 4:00 p.m. , at High Pointe Baptist Church, 12030 Dessau Road, Austin, Texas. In lieu of flowers please consider honoring her memory through a donation to High Pointe Baptist Church, or to Corpus Christi ISD student programs.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 8, 2019