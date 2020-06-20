RAPER, Nancy Howell Nancy Howell Raper peacefully passed away on June 16, 2020 in Austin, Texas at Westminster Manor with her family by her side. She was born in Austin on October 10, 1934 to Earl Thomas Howell and Carolyn Reeves Howell and was a third-generation Austinite. She was the eldest of three girls. Nancy attended Austin Public Schools and graduated from the old Austin High School (now the Rio Grande Campus of Austin Community College) in 1952. She attended The University of Texas earning her B.B.A. degree in 1956. While attending UT, Nancy met James Raper and they became inseparable. They were married on March 28, 1956 during their senior year. Nancy was a member of the Methodist Church for most of her life. In recent years, she and James joined Covenant Presbyterian Church in Austin. She was a devoted wife and homemaker and raised four children encouraging them to use their talents. The family moved to Georgetown, Texas in the early 1970's where she raised the children and lived for almost 20 years. She was instrumental in the restoration of their home in Georgetown. Known as the Easley Home, it is a 1 1/2 story bungalow built in 1913 and located in old Georgetown on Olive Street. Nancy was successful in getting the home registered and recognized as a Texas Historic Landmark in 1984. Nancy volunteered for several organizations in Georgetown including Georgetown Hospital Auxiliary, Georgetown Heritage Society, Georgetown P.T.A., Georgetown Downtown Beautification Project, Heart of Georgetown Neighborhood Association, Georgetown Women's Club and the First United Methodist Church. She and James moved back to Austin in the early 1990's, first, to their beloved lakehouse on Lake Austin and then to their home on Cat Mountain. They moved into Westminster in 2015. Travelling the world and playing bridge with lifelong friends were among her passions. She will also be remembered for her infectious laughter. She loved to be surrounded by friends and family and have fun. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, James, and her four children: Andy (Jean), Scott (Maria), John, and Lori (Greg). Her ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild all loved their MeeMaw she was keenly interested in their education and pursuits. She is also survived by her two sisters Caroline Howell Robinson of El Dorado, Arkansas and Molly Howell Woodland of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Numerous nieces and nephews fondly recall all those family gatherings she hosted at the lakehouse. Due to current precautions surrounding the virus, no immediate plans for a memorial gathering have been made. A private family ceremony will be held at the columbarium at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Though she appreciated her gardens, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory be made to the Covenant Presbyterian Church Foundation, 3003 Northland Drive, Austin, TX 78757 or to your favorite charity.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.