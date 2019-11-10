Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Covenant Presbyterian Church
Nancy Jane Showalter


1936 - 2019
Nancy Jane Showalter Obituary
SHOWALTER, Nancy Jane Our beloved wife, mother and friend, Nancy Jane Showalter, passed away on November 5, 2019. Nancy was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 21, 1936. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Myrtle Giddens, sisters Shirley Sturges and Joyce Bryant. Nancy attended Lamar High School in Houston, where she spent her early life. Nancy graduated from the University of Houston where she earned a degree in education. Upon graduation, Nancy moved to Austin where she taught Elementary school in the Austin Independent School District. In addition, she was instrumental in the development and start of Covenant Preschool program at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Austin. During her full life, she co-owned a Ladies Clothing store, Craig's of Austin along with her sister Joyce Bryant and Sterling Koester. Her hobbies included gardening at her home, baking pies and cakes from scratch, and playing bridge. Nancy lived by the motto of "...eat desert first." She was a member of Austin Country club for thirty years and loved to play golf with her husband of fifty-nine years, Wallace. She loved to travel, and has been to many corners of this earth, her suitcase was always packed and ready to go. Of all her destinations, her favorites would have to be the Gulf Coast in Port Aransas, traveling to Mexico, and visiting Tucson, where she attended the University of Arizona. Nancy led and lived a full life. She enjoyed people and her family. Nancy was a kind and generous soul. Nancy is survived by husband George Wallace (Wally) Showalter Jr, two sons Trey, and his wife Deidre and their daughter Tori, and Steven and his son Garrett. In addition many nieces and nephews: Paul Bryant, Craig and his wife Kim Bryant and their sons Cullen and Clay, Joel and his wife Barbara Bryant, Scott and his wife Donna Bryant and their daughters Meghan and Kelsey, Jan Wintch and her daughter Greta, Adrienne and her daughter Kim and son Billy; and sister in law Rosemary Carter and her son Lee Carter. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, November 14th, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Covenant Presbyterian Church with a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial gifts be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019
