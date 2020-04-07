|
|
MCCOY, Nancy Jean Nancy Jean McCoy passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born in Dallas, Texas in 1931 to Theodore Bud Warden and Bessie Corine Bratton and moved at an early age to McKinney, Texas. From there, her family moved to Fort Worth. Jean met the love of her life, Charles H "Tim" McCoy, in 1945 who had just returned home from WWII and had been a POW in Japan. After marrying Tim in 1946, Jean quickly learned the etiquette and social practices of being the wife of a Naval Officer and was known for being a gracious host for many functions throughout their Naval life. Jean got started modeling in 1956 and continued thru 1961. She had many modeling assignments while she and Tim were stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and San Diego, California but they never interfered with her home life. She always said "being a model is exciting and glamorous but I'm first a mother and a wife. My husband and two boys come first, last and always". Jean enjoyed sewing many of her own clothes and was a fantastic cook. After Tim's retirement from the Navy in 1965, Jean and her family came to Austin where she quickly made many friends. She enjoyed her years participating in Barton Hills Garden Club, playing bridge, and activities in her church life. She loved entertaining family and friends. Jean was deeply religious in her faith and enjoyed teaching Sunday School. She and Tim helped found several churches over their lifetime including Austin Baptist Church. One of her favorite bible verses was Philippians 4:13 "I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me". Her strength and courage were evident in how she dealt with Multiple Sclerosis for most of her life. Jean always had a bright smile, was always encouraging others and never complained about her own health. A note found in her bible written years ago, she writes "The bible teaches us to be thankful for everything given to us in our lives. Not only the joys but the heartaches, illnesses and adversities. Sometimes it's hard to say thank you Lord for tragedies, the greatest in my life being the loss of our oldest son Chuck and my inability to walk very well anymore. We can pray for the strength to accept them with grace, so we won't become to much a burden to our family and friends with our complaints". She further writes "I feel in many ways the Lord has given me this strength and with the wonderful goodness of Tim and all our friends who have accepted me with love, care and understanding. These are the blessings I can say thank you Lord for". Jean's devoted husband Tim passed away a few months ago but they had 73 wonderful years together. She is survived by her son Tim J McCoy and his wife Mara, grandchildren including Aaron McCoy & wife Wendy, Shea McCoy & wife Amy, Ryder McCoy, Caree' Gordon & husband Andy and great grandchild Jeremiah Gordon. Jean's family extends their heartfelt love and gratitude to Janie Nowak for her devoted care the last 5 years, the many friends who visited her often and the staff at Westminster's Arbour Health Center. In light of the recent worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 and the restrictions on gatherings, a graveside service at the Texas State Cemetery will be held for the immediate family only.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 7, 2020