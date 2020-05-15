|
GORDY, Nancy Jo Brighouse Nancy Jo Brighouse Gordy died peacefully on April 25 in Tucson, Ariz. She was 83 years old. Nancy was known for her gracious hospitality and easy-to-be-with nature. A talented landscape architect and interior designer, she bought rundown properties near the University of Texas and restored the homes to their historic charm long before HGTV made it popular. She also had an active social and intellectual life that she nurtured through clubs and organizations. Her two great hobbies were genealogy and bridge. She tracked down documents and records tracing family histories hundreds of years. She was also a Life Master bridge player through the internationally recognized American Contract Bridge League. Friends and family loved her warmth and generosity. Nancy was born in Iowa City, Iowa to Gilbert and Helen Williams Brighouse. The family moved to Los Angeles, California shortly thereafter where Nancy grew up with her sisters. She graduated from Occidental College in 1958 with a degree in psychology. She met her first husband, Philip Lowell, at a bridge party. They married in California in 1959 and moved to Austin, Texas for Philip to attend graduate school. They later divorced and she married Dr. Tracy Gordy in 1972. They played tennis, walked on the Hike-and-Bike Trail, sailed on Lake Travis on their boat Hook 'Em, and traveled extensively. The couple moved to Port Ludlow, Washington in 2003 to enjoy retirement on the Puget Sound. In Port Ludlow, neighbors described Nancy as the friend who started a community book club and made sure that no one was alone for holidays but were welcomed to the Gordy home. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, walking, and volunteering at the local South Bay Club. After 15 wonderful years, they returned to Austin due to failing health. Nancy had been diagnosed with dementia and declined rapidly. Even as life became more difficult, she was still able to recognize and remember her children and grandchildren to the end. Nancy is survived by her sisters Beverly Brighouse Halverson and Ann Brighouse Cripps; her four children Alison Lowell Jannuzi (Buell Jannuzi), Piper Lowell Fordham (Andrew Fordham), Kathryn Gordy Hardebeck, and John Gordy; and 10 grandchildren: Brigg and Barnes Jannuzi; Tess, Madeline, and Micah Fordham; James, Victoria, and Ashley Hardebeck; Jillian and Shannon Gordy. She is preceded in death by her husband Tracy in 2019, her sister Shirley Brighouse Harker, and her parents. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the California Marine Sanctuary Foundation, the Port Townsend Marine Science Center, Covid 19 Fund, or, in honor of the pets they loved so much, your local animal shelter.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 15, 2020