BURKLUND, Nancy Jo Eilers Nancy Jo Eilers Burklund gently passed away on August 26, 2020 surrounded by her family at home. She was 81 years old. Nancy was born in Niederwald, TX to parents, Bennie and Laverne Haberer Eilers. Nancy is survived by her husband, Earl Burklund; sons, Donald and his wife Elsie of Elgin, Eugene and his wife Stacey of Del Valle and Robby and his wife Tish of Buda; grandchildren: Jon Burklund and his wife Diane, Travis Burklund, Austin Burklund, Christopher Beason, Nicholas Beason, Tex Burklund and Caroline Burklund and one great granddaughter, Madison Burklund. She is preceded in death by her parents, and daughter-in-law, Beverly Borchert Burklund. The Burklund family will receive friends and family on Monday, August 31st, 2020 at McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E Pecan St. Lockhart, TX from 5-7 PM. Nancy's grandsons will serve as pallbearers in a private family only service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
