Nancy Karlson Obituary
KARLSON, Nancy Nancy Karlson, nee Carr, died on December 28, 2019 at St David's Hospital in South Austin after a brief illness. Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Walter T. Carr and mother Maude Loftin Carr. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Marie Bridge, grandson, Daniel Bridge, and son William and daughter-in-law Candy Karlson. A memorial service and celebration of life will be on Monday, January 6 at 2:00 at the Lakeway Church, 2203 Lakeway Blvd, Austin, TX. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made in honor of Nancy to Hill Country Memorial Hospice or the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 4, 2020
