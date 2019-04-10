THOMAS, Nancy Kercheville Nancy Kercheville Thomas of San Marcos passed away on April 8, 2019, at the age of 90. She was born to Alex and Rachel Tomkins Kercheville in San Antonio, Texas on October 5, 1928. Nancy graduated from Kyle High School, Class of 1946. She worked for Dr. William Moore, M.D. until his retirement. She was a volunteer for meals on wheels and active in the First United Methodist Church of San Marcos, Texas for many years. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Alex and Rachel Kercheville. She is survived by her son, Randy Graef and wife, Patricia of Lakeway; daughter Petra Landry, and husband, George of San Marcos; grandchildren, Lexi Ruiz and, husband Issac of Kyle, Alan Graef of Austin, and Kyle Graef of San Jose, California; great-grandchildren Ella Ruiz and Terra Graef. Nancy's life will be celebrated Friday, April 12, 2019, 2:00 PM, with Rev. Russell Bowlin officiating at Kyle Cemetery, 2601 S Old Stagecoach Road, Kyle, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church Dayschool, San Marcos, Texas and PAWS in Kyle, Texas. Arrangements by Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas, 512-353-4311. www.penningtonfuneralhome.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary