Nancy Lackey

Nancy Lackey Obituary
LACKEY, Nancy Ruth Nancy Ruth (Smith) Lackey, 74, passed unexpectedly on April 15, 2020 in Austin, TX. Nancy was born March 8, 1946 and grew up in Lockhart. She is survived by her children: Steve, who lives in Austin; Cindy, who lives in Elgin and is married to Tony Dominguez and has two children, Alexander Dominguez and Jessica Dominguez; and Carol who resides in Austin with her partner Dave Morra. Nancy is being cremated with no service planned until gatherings are once again acceptable. Nancy was a loving mother and friend. She always thought of others and gave unconditionally. She was very loved and had a full life with her family always around. She will be dearly missed.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020
