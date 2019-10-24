|
LAMBERT, Nancy Lee (Arnold) Nancy Lee (Arnold) Lambert, age 87, affectionately known as MaMau to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, peacefully passed away at home on October 10, 2019. Nancy was born in Brownsville, Texas on October 13, 1931 to Bruce William Arnold and Ruby Lee Young Arnold. Her family relocated to Houston, Texas. Houston is where she met and married Charles Edward Lambert Jr. They were together 66 years until the time of his passing in February 2015. They settled in Austin, where they became early members of St. Louis King of France Catholic Church and raised 7 children. Nancy was a devoted Christian and freely gave her talents to the St Louis Community volunteering on multiple church/school committees. Her gregarious nature rewarded her with an abundance of life-long friends notably her St. Louis Bridge Club friends who enjoyed one another's company for more than 60 years. She turned challenges into opportunities she actively participated in life to her fullest extent possible. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, husband, Charles E Lambert Jr, 3 daughters, Theresa Cheryl, Donna and Diane; and her only son, Charles E Lambert III. She is survived by 5 daughters, Carol (Worth O Bull Jr), Susan Lambert, Cindy (Charlie Faught), Debbie Krzywonski, and Mary Lynn (Vernon Lucas), and sister-in-law, Charlene (Lambert) Ahrens. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her faithful Chihuahuas, Whitey and Sadie. A special thanks to Dr. James Hull, Dr. Jordan Weingarten, Stephen Freddo, nurse navigator, Texas Home Health, Austin Geriatric Services, Hospice Austin, St. Louis King of France Ministries and Cherlyn Morales. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 27, 5 pm 7 pm and Rosary at 7 pm at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home (3125 N Lamar). Grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers: Sidney Charles Krzywonski, Worth O Bull III (Dell), John Paul Krzywonski, Jonathan Cory Bull, Nels Tobias, Curtis Wayne Faught, Clinton William Faught, Charles E Lambert IV, Steven Wade Lucas, and Gareth (Boo) Lambert Booher. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 28 at 11am at St. Louis Catholic Church (7601 Burnet Road). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Nancy's memory to St. Louis School Trust Fund, 2114 St. Joseph Blvd., Austin, TX 78757, or Hospice Austin, 4107 Spicewood Springs Rd., Suite 100 Austin, TX 78759, or a . Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 24, 2019