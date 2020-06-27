NANCY LOUANN DRISCOLL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DRISCOLL, Nancy Louann Nancy was born in Jackson, Mississippi on October 1, 1934 but spent most of her life in Austin,TX. She was a 1952 graduate of Austin High School and attended Southwest Texas State Teachers College (now Texas State University). She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas J. Driscoll. She is survived by her daughter Suzanne Gonzalez and husband Antonio; her beloved granddaughter Robin Johnson; stepsons Thomas Driscoll and wife Barbara, and John Driscoll and wife Debi; stepdaughter Laura Driscoll; stepgrandchildren Brittany, Justin, Matthew, and Hunter; and many wonderful extended family members and friends who loved and cared about her. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association. Her funeral service and burial will be private. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved