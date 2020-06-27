DRISCOLL, Nancy Louann Nancy was born in Jackson, Mississippi on October 1, 1934 but spent most of her life in Austin,TX. She was a 1952 graduate of Austin High School and attended Southwest Texas State Teachers College (now Texas State University). She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas J. Driscoll. She is survived by her daughter Suzanne Gonzalez and husband Antonio; her beloved granddaughter Robin Johnson; stepsons Thomas Driscoll and wife Barbara, and John Driscoll and wife Debi; stepdaughter Laura Driscoll; stepgrandchildren Brittany, Justin, Matthew, and Hunter; and many wonderful extended family members and friends who loved and cared about her. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association. Her funeral service and burial will be private. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 27, 2020.