MERRITT, Nancy Nancy Stripling Merritt joined her husband Kerry in heaven on September 23, 2020. Nancy was born in Houston on November 15, 1929 and raised in Lockhart. She moved to Austin in 1946 after her father opened a second location of Stripling Blake Lumber Company. Nancy attended Austin High School, followed by a year at Stephens College. After her freshman year, she returned to Austin to finish her degree at the University of Texas, where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega. Nancy was presented by the Bachelors of Austin in 1951 as a member of the first group of debutantes. In 1952, she participated as a duchess at the Galveston Mardi Gras. In 1954, Nancy wed Kerry Glenn Merritt at a destination wedding in Monterrey, Mexico that began 57 happy years together. Two years later, their only child Amanda was born. A wonderful mother, Nancy also loved serving her community. She was President of The Settlement Club of Austin, as well as the Junior Austin Woman's Club and the Laguna Gloria Art Guild. She was also a member of the Seton Development Board and Helping Hand Society. A faithful member of Tarrytown United Methodist Church, Nancy sang in the church choir as a young woman. Nancy was beautiful inside and out. She lived her life with gratitude, especially appreciating the friends she enjoyed throughout her life. She loved her mahjong group and Monday night happy hours with her friends. Nancy and Kerry also enjoyed traveling to Paris, New York and California with dear friends. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Aaron and Ethel Stripling, her husband, Kerry, her son-in-law Alec Beck, and her beloved aunt Martha Blake. She is survived by her daughter Amanda Merritt Beck Foster and her husband Morris Foster, along with her granddaughters Alexandra Beck and Merritt Beck. The family is so grateful for the loving care and friendship of Estella Yanez, Yolonda Benitez, Luisa Klima, Daisy Dehoyez, Victoria Tagle, Mary Rose Basilo, Sylvia Galvez and Patricia Luevano. The family also wishes to thank the caring staff at Westminster and Hospice Austin. A private graveside service for family was held on September 26, 2020. Please visit dignitymemorial.com
to view photos of Nancy throughout the years. Should you wish to make a memorial contribution, Nancy loved The Blanton Museum of Art, 200 E Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Austin, TX 78712; The World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130; The Settlement Home For Children, 1600 Payton Gin Rd, Austin, TX 78758; and Tarrytown United Methodist Church, 2601 Exposition Blvd, Austin, TX 78703. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
.