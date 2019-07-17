PODIO, Nancy Elizabeth (Crouch) Nancy Elizabeth (Crouch) Podio, age 76, passed away surrounded by family at her home in Austin on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was born on January 7, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas and adopted by Crockett Louis and Mary Elizabeth (Braman) Crouch. She grew up in Lockhart, Texas and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a BA in English and a MS in Library Science. On June 1, 1965, she married Augusto (Tony) Lucioni Podio. Nancy and Tony enjoyed traveling together as well as spending time with family and friends. Nancy truly lived life to the fullest through her love of travel, nature, music and people. She was an avid birder and master naturalist. She was a member of the Texas Outdoor Women's Network, the University Ladies Club, and the Faculty Wives Social Club. She volunteered at the Westcave Outdoor Discovery Center, the Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center, and the Austin Classical Guitar Society. She also loved to get together with her many friends and just chat. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. Nancy is survived by her husband, Tony; 2 daughters, Mary Podio (John Harvey) and Nicole Podio (Alfredo Benso); 2 grandsons Kai Benso and Kian Benso; 2 brothers and their wives, a nephew and 4 nieces. Family, friends, and others whose lives Nancy touched are invited to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse Ave. Austin, TX 78739 from 11:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 17, 2019