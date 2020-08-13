1/
Nancy Ruth (Blake) Lanni
LANNI, Nancy Ruth Blake Nancy Ruth Blake Lanni passed away July 7, 2020, after a two-year struggle with cancer. Nancy was born February 16, 1945, in Syracuse, NY. She graduated from Minoa High School in 1962 and worked for five years before entering Oswego State Teacher's College, where she graduated with honors. Nancy taught high school English at Easy Syracuse Minoa School and Florida New York High School. Nancy decided to retire early from teaching to pursue a career in writing. She wrote numerous fiction books. She also studied Genealogy and is a nationally known Genealogist. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ruth Blake, and a brother, William Blake. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Anthony Lanni, of Liberty Hill, TX; daughter Grace Lanni Phares, of Cedar Park, TX; sisters Bette Eiseman, of Wexford, PA, and Mary Rundell, of Pittsford, NY; sisters-in-law Catherine Willsey, of Auburn, NY, and Vicky Blake, of CA; brothers-in-law Paul Lanni, of Syracuse, NY, and Richard Eiseman, of Wexford, PA, and Leigh Rundell of Pittsford, NY; grandchildren Connor Lanni, and Shannon Lanni, of Cedar Park, TX; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at the Methodist Cemetery in Fayetteville, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family request you donate in the memory of Nancy to the National Cancer Society.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
