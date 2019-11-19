|
MEROLA, Nancy White Nancy White Merola, age 83, died peacefully at her home after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Born March 30, 1936, in New Rochelle, NY Nancy was the first child of Lewis John White and Mary Barbara Bachmann White. Her childhood was spent in NY, CT and NJ. Nancy met West Point Cadet, Paul Anthony Merola on a blind date April 24, 1954. For both of them it was love at first sight. She was 18 and he was 23. They married there June 6, 1956 at the Chapel of the Most Holy Trinity. They had been married nearly 54 years in 2009 when Paul died of leukemia due to Agent Orange exposure. She grieved always for his passing. From 1956 to 1975 Nancy, Paul and their six children traveled to assignments in Augsburg, Germany; Fort Benning, GA, Fort Bragg, NC, Fort Monroe, VA, Beaumont, TX and Seoul, Korea. While Paul served three separate tours to war torn Laos and Vietnam, Nancy held down the fort as the consummate Army officer's wife. Paul's commanders commented on Nancy's own contribution to the military. She and Paul corresponded constantly by letter whenever they were apart. Upon Paul's retirement from the Army in August 1975 they made Austin their home because of the University of Texas, the evolving high tech job market and the mild snow free weather. Nancy and Paul loved Central Texas. Nancy was a loving, intelligent, articulate wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister and friend to all. She was the supreme hostess, the life of the party and the matriarch of her family. Family surrounded her at gatherings and celebrated holidays, weddings, baptisms, first communions, confirmations, and graduations with lavish attention. She was the center of her family. Nancy passed on her Catholic faith to her children and extended family. Before children, Nancy's most prestigious job was as society editor to the Nutley Sun newspaper. In 1975, as a Master Instructor in Ikebana Japanese flower arranging, Nancy became the first Floral Manager and Designer in the brand new HEB Floral Department and then moved on to Flowers Flowers Inc. Nancy loved her home and was an avid gardener. Nancy's children are Wendy Merola, husband Larry Sommer, and daughter Jenna Sommer; Allison Lonergan, husband Jim, and sons Luke and Zachary; Monika Merola, sons Avi and Dominic Ramos and daughter Cecilia Ramos Keilman; Tod Merola; Gillian Adams, son Sean and daughter Mimi; Gay Brennan, husband Bill, son Joseph and daughter Grace. Nancy's great grandchildren are Avery, Emmersen and Maverick; Layla, Liv and Wynn; Pyper and Liam. Sisters and brothers include, Peter White, Paul White, Lisa Morgan, Mark White and Barbara White. Nieces and nephews are Ethan, Paul and Benjamin White; Laura Morrow; Erin Callahan, Amy Moody; and Lizzie White. During her entire life, Nancy was dedicated to family, her faith and learning. She was an avid reader. Our world will never be the same without her here. She loved flowers, chocolate, shrimp and Diet Coke. Visitation will be held at Cook-Walden Funeral Home in Pflugerville, Texas on Monday November 25 from 5 PM to 8 PM. The funeral mass will be at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Tuesday November 26 at 10 AM. Interment with Paul will be at a later date at West Point Cemetery at the United States Military Academy in NY.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 19, 2019