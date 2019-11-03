|
EMMERT, Nancy Winborn Nancy Winborn Emmert, retired juvenile justice administrator for the State of Texas, passed away Friday, October 18th, 2019, after a year battle with cancer. Born in Houston, Texas on the 8th of January, 1952, she began her academic journey receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Stephen F. Austin University and finished after earning her Master of Science in Social Work from the University of Texas at Arlington. It was during this time Nancy found her passion, helping the troubled youth of Texas find their way through life. After college, Nancy continued her lifelong affair with adventure and found her calling with the Texas Youth Commission by running youth wilderness camping programs. Her talents were quickly recognized, and she cultivated innumerable opportunities to improve the State's institutional approach to helping kids right their wrongs in early life. Many enjoyed hearing some of her stories helping kids get their lives back on track. After 27 adventurous years of service above self, she retired from the Texas Youth Commission. Nancy was widely considered to be a true leader by her colleagues and was an expert in her field; working as a consultant for many state youth correctional programs with her company Emmert and Associates. Both new and long-time friends knew Nancy as one of the strongest, most dedicated women you would ever have met. As she and her close friends would commonly note, they were "women, raised by men!" As best it was told, they were raised by their fathers to be strong willed, very independent women. And Nancy certainly was! She had many friendships who loved and admired her strength, passion and fierce loyalty to friends and family. Nancy never left any doubt about her commitment and feelings on any topic. She was an amazingly real person that cared deeply for others, while also not afraid to have a little fun with her family and friends. Nancy loved horses and travelling with her family. She was able to give back with this love by volunteering at Red Arena, a place for helping those with disabilities find therapy through horseback riding. She also liked projects, and this included a paint rescue pony Santos. Behave Santos! Travels with her family took them to beautiful places all over the world. She was always in search of the big catch, taking her husband Mike and friends on countless saltwater adventures. Her favorite was visiting the crystal-clear waters of Mexico, where she taught her son to SCUBA dive and first inspired his love of the ocean as a child. Nancy is survived by her husband of almost 40 years Mike, only son Jake Austin, loyal guardian dog Mona Lisa, Aunt Pat from Oklahoma, and stepsister Theresa from New Orleans. In lieu of flowers, please give to Red Arena to continue Nancy's dual passion of horses and helping others. If you would like to join the family in celebrating Nancy's life, it will take place at 11:00 am on January 11th at The Emmert House.
