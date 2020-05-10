|
HAZEL, Nanneska Nanneska (Nan) Hazel died of leukemia on April 30, 2020 at the age of 76. Nan lived a life of hard work as an English teacher, an effective attorney, and a committed church member. Most important, Nan was a loving mother to two sons, Chris and Ted, and to their wives, Amy and Nicole. She doted on her four grandchildren. She shared a deep romance with her late husband, the Rev. Pat Hazel. Nan had several passions: cooking delicious meals, studying history, hiking, and reading incessantly. She loved music. Her commitment to St. David's Episcopal Churchparticularly to its choirwas a defining element of her life. Though Nan loved to travel and lived in various cities such as Boston, San Francisco, Chicago, and Dallas, she was a proud Austinite. She held a Bachelor of Arts from Texas Tech University and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Texas Law School. Nan was an incredibly hard worker, a trait she inherited from her mother Leona. Nan Hazel will be deeply missed by her family, her colleagues and friends, and her church. Nan brought joy into the hearts of all who knew her. She taught us how to love.
