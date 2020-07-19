DUNN, Naomi J. June 2, 1924 - July 8, 2020 Our loving mother and grand-mother made her final journey to heaven on July 8, 2020. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Sue Dunn O'Connor (always called Susie by her mom), Grandsons, Brandon O' Connor and his wife Shannon, Sean O'Connor and his wife Kristine and grand-daughter Katie Fojtik and her husband Matt and their father Brien O'Connor who visited Naomi regularly and took her for walks in her wheelchair and brought her dilly bars. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Owen, Caden, Maryn, Lorelai and Gwenevere. Naomi was born in Chicago to parents Mable and John Shiffman. As a treasured only child her childhood was filled with love, adventures with cousins and an array of animals which she dressed as babies and loved dearly. She forged her way in the workforce, and after 2 years in business school, spent her career as an executive assistant in the Insurance industry. As a single mother she lovingly looked after her only daughter and provided her many opportunities and adventures along the way. After moving to Texas, she continued her career. She also made many good friends and filled her hours with doting on her grandchildren, playing bridge, reading and shopping at her beloved Whole Foods. She was a health food fanatic before it was popular, and her grandchildren fondly remember the apple juice cookies she fed them. Naomi always had a dog (or 2) and walked them daily through her Allendale neighborhood, chatting with neighbors along the way. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to Austin Pets Alive or your favorite charity
.