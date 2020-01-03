|
PASEMANN, Naomi Joyce Naomi Joyce Pasemann passed away peacefully at her home on December 31, 2019 at the age of 83. Naomi was born in Taylor to Julius and Lillian Hunka on March 23, 1936. She attended Taylor High School, graduating in 1954. At THS, she was a cheerleader, yearbook editor, Miss THS, voted class favorite, and valedictorian. She attended Texas Christian University and the University of Texas in Austin, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Masters in Educational Psychology. Naomi married Robert Ray Pasemann in 1957 in Taylor, where she began her lifetime as an educator in the Taylor community. In 1961, she was hired as a teacher by Superintendent T.H. Johnson; she became a counselor in 1970 and was named the district Director of Guidance and Counseling in 1990. During her 44-year career, Naomi was named Teacher of the Year, Taylor's Woman of the Year, Outstanding Citizen of the Year, Distinguished Educator of the Year, Central Texas Counselor of the Year, and she was inducted into the Taylor High School Duck Hall of Fame. In 1998, she received one of the greatest honors of her distinguished career when Naomi Pasemann Elementary School opened. Additionally, a scholarship was established in her honor by alumni, Tommy Oliphint. Her hobbies included spending time with her family, traveling, doing crossword puzzles and word games, writing, cooking, baking, and volunteering for her church and other civic organizations. Naomi is preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Lillian Hunka, and stepmother Edna Hunka. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert Ray Pasemann; daughters Sherry Lynn Johnson and husband Waylan and Laurie Rae Byrne and husband David; 8 grandchildren: Clayton Hamm, Mallory Thornton, Krissy Runion and husband Josh, Haley Stapleton and husband Ben, Ryan Nuckolls, Brittani Johnson and fiancé Eric, Austin Byrne and wife Elizabeth, and Connor Byrne; and one great granddaughter, Jordyn Avery Runion. Visitation will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020 from 4:30pm to 7:00pm at Providence Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Williamson County Expo Center at 5305 Bill Pickett Trail, Taylor, Texas. Visitation will begin at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to one the following: Naomi Pasemann Scholarship (checks made payable to: Naomi Pasemann Scholarship, Taylor ISD, 3101 North Main St, Taylor, TX 76574), Pasemann Pennies (checks made payable to: Pasemann Pennies, Taylor ISD, 3101 North Main St, Taylor, TX 76574), and St. Paul's Lutheran Church (checks made payable to: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 401 W 7th St, Taylor, TX 76574).
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 3, 2020