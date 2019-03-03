Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi Ruth Brand Peterson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Naomi Ruth Brand Peterson Obituary
PETERSON, Naomi Ruth Brand Age 86, went to a better place on February 26, 2019. Mom had a great life. She was a homemaker, restauranteur, beautician, seamstress, Sunday School teacher, and professional grandmother. She loved music and was a world traveler. Predeceased by her parents, brother and sister; husbands Brandy and Windom, and son-in-law Jim Neece. She is survived by her children: Debbie (Don) and Tom (Michele) Brand, 3 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, her nieces and nephews, and special friend Alfred. She received tender loving care from the staff of Barton Hills Assisted Living for over ten years and had comfort care from Hospice Austin for the last two months. A memorial service is to be held on March 9 at Kinney Ave Christian Fellowship at 2:00pm.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.