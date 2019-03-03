|
PETERSON, Naomi Ruth Brand Age 86, went to a better place on February 26, 2019. Mom had a great life. She was a homemaker, restauranteur, beautician, seamstress, Sunday School teacher, and professional grandmother. She loved music and was a world traveler. Predeceased by her parents, brother and sister; husbands Brandy and Windom, and son-in-law Jim Neece. She is survived by her children: Debbie (Don) and Tom (Michele) Brand, 3 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, her nieces and nephews, and special friend Alfred. She received tender loving care from the staff of Barton Hills Assisted Living for over ten years and had comfort care from Hospice Austin for the last two months. A memorial service is to be held on March 9 at Kinney Ave Christian Fellowship at 2:00pm.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 3, 2019