Rev. Nathaniel J. Knight
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nathaniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KNIGHT, Rev. Nathaniel J. Rev. Nathaniel J. Knight, 82, of Austin died Friday, May 22nd. He was born in Cornall, AL on August 25, 1937, a son of the late Julia Knight. Nathaniel served in the U.S. Army and was the husband of Agnes (Hill) Knight. The Family Celebration of His Life Service will be livestream (https://livestream.com/accoun ts/7325565/nathanielknight) 11AM on Tuesday, June 2nd. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Monday, June 1st. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved