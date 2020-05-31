KNIGHT, Rev. Nathaniel J. Rev. Nathaniel J. Knight, 82, of Austin died Friday, May 22nd. He was born in Cornall, AL on August 25, 1937, a son of the late Julia Knight. Nathaniel served in the U.S. Army and was the husband of Agnes (Hill) Knight. The Family Celebration of His Life Service will be livestream (https://livestream.com/accoun ts/7325565/nathanielknight) 11AM on Tuesday, June 2nd. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Monday, June 1st. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 31, 2020.