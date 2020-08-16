1/1
Natividad Chico Guerrero
GUERRERO, Natividad Chico Natividad Chico Guerrero, 50 was born on January 8, 1970 in Austin, Texas was called by our heavenly Father, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He graduated from Johnston High School in Austin, Texas. Chico was a well-loved man despite all his health issues he found a way to touch a lot of people's hearts in different ways. He was a very uplifting person and motivated anyone whenever they needed it. He had a smile and laugh that would light up a room whenever he was present and his hugs just took all the pain and worries away. Chico is survived by his parents, Natividad and Mary Guerrero; siblings, Mary Jane Guerrero, Lee Roy Guerrero, Julieann Guerrero; nieces and nephews, JohnBrandon Guerrero, Annalicia Guerrero, Ashley Guerrero, Chato Guerrero, Gabriel Guerrero, Leianna Guerrero, Christopher Galvan, Jr., Christina Galvan along with numerous aunts and uncles.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 16, 2020.
