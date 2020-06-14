YOWS JR. , Neil Gregg "Toby" Neil Gregg "Toby" Yows Jr., died Saturday, May 8, 2020 in Dallas Texas. Toby was 85 years old. He was born in Shamrock, Texas to Neil Gregg Yows Sr. and Lula Marie Yows in 1935. The family moved to Borger, Texas in 1938 where he graduated from Borger High School in 1953. He was an outstanding athlete in school excelling in football and track. High School honors include being named most popular and most handsome, and was elected to attend Boy's State in Austin because of his high rank in scholarship, leadership and character. He was also an accomplished marksman and a terrific horseman often riding his dad's beloved Tennessee Walking Horses growing up. Toby attended Camp Cheley in the summers and while there he summited to the top of Long's Peak in Colorado. After graduation Toby attended The University of Texas in Austin and graduated in 1957. He was active in the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and made many of his close lifelong friends in college. After a short stint in the Army, Toby went into the banking business working in Amarillo, Tyler and Austin. Toby served on numerous banking boards and was an active member of the Classic Car Club in Texas. Toby was also very active in The Texas Exes Association and served as President of The Parents Association of University of Texas. Toby was a lifelong member of the Rotary Club and a member of the Presbyterian Church wherever he lived. Toby was preceded in death by his parents Neil G. Yows Sr. and Lula Bullock Yows, and sister Ellen Lawrence. He is survived by his son Neil 'Gregg' Yows III and his children Neil G. Yows IV and Sarah Yows. His daughter Windy Cook, her husband Patrick and their children Reese and Harrison Cook. His youngest son, Edward Yows and his wife Diane and children Reagan and James Yows. He is also survived by his brother Jerry Yows and wife Lilah. Toby will be remembered for his fun loving social personality, his love for the University of Texas, Lake Austin, Classic Cars, coconut cream pie, Pearl Lakes Trout Club, Colorado Jeep trips where he always promised not to take the rental jeep over Black Bear Pass but did so anyway, waffles with extra butter, Old Spice, alligator shoes, his ostrich boots, cheese puffs, Hershey bars and his famous gazpacho recipe and his favorite restaurants in Austin including Hoffbrau Steaks, Dirty Martins and Darios. He will also be remembered for always going above and beyond to help his friends. He leaves behind so many good friends and family but was welcomed by so many more in heaven on the day he passed. Toby's family will hold a private memorial service for him this summer at his favorite place in the world, Pearl Lakes Trout Club in Colorado where he grew up fishing, hiking, building forts, vacationing with his family in the summer and hosting lots of friends and family.



