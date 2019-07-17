CRAVEY, Nelda Joy Gentry Nelda Joy Gentry Cravey, 89, passed away July 14th in Pflugerville, Texas. Nelda was born on March 27, 1930 in Houston, Texas to Arva and Lucille Gentry. Nelda graduated from Reagan high School in 1948. She met her lifetime Love, David O. Cravey in 1947 at the Love baseball diamond in Houston. Dave knew after a "four-minute conversation" that Nelda was the one, and they married on a very hot day, before air-conditioning, in Houston on August 4, 1951. Dave hocked his clarinet to buy his "used" A&M senior boots and hocked his boots to buy Nelda her wedding ring. True love. As David served in the Air Force, they shared great adventures building their life together while living in San Antonio, Georgia, Lubbock, South Carolina, Germany, France, the Air War College at Montgomery, Alabama, and various other military installations, before moving and building their dream home in Lost Creek subdivision in Austin in 1975, where they resided for over 42 years. She and Dave would have celebrated their 68th anniversary on August 4th of this year. Early in marriage Nelda worked for Texaco before focusing all her life to her family. Nelda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother with a true servant's heart. Her family was her priority and she served them tirelessly. She was described as a "bumble bee" full of energy and activity, constantly working and doing for her husband, her daughter Cathy, and her sons Daniel, and Matthew. She didn't enjoy being a passive participant, as she always wanted to be one of those serving and loving on others. Nelda not only served her family but her community. She was recognized by Seton Main for having over 10,000 volunteer hours in the Intensive Care waiting room. She had over 5,000 volunteer hours at other various hospitals across the nation over the years. Nelda was also a member at Westlake United Methodist Church, with her husband. Nelda was proceeded in death by: her father, Arva Estes Gentry; her mother, Lucille Cox Gentry; her beautiful beloved daughter; Cathy Lynne, brothers; Payton Gentry, and Arva Estes Gentry, Jr.. Nelda looked anxiously forward to seeing them all again. She is survived, loved, and will be missed by her husband and love Col. David O. Cravey of Austin, Texas; a son Daniel Steven Cravey and wife Lorna of Corpus Christi; a son Matthew David Cravey and wife Gina of Canyon, Texas; grandchildren; Derek Rowe, Sarah Cravey Ochsankehl and husband Andy, Logan Cravey, Morgan Cravey, Jennifer Angelini, Travis Cravey, and great grandchildren; Carter Rowe, William, Madeline and Samantha Ochsankehl, and Liam Angelini. Nelda and Dave will always be grateful to Jonna Wilson and North Austin Senior Living for their selfless care and love. One on Nelda's friends described her as her family remembers her: "Nelda was one of the sweetest, kindness, bravest people I have had the pleasure of knowing. She faced any issue with dignity, grace, and with sweet countenance and is an inspiration to me." Nelda will always and forever be Dave's "Punkin". Visitation will be held 2:00pm, Sunday July 21, at Westlake United Methodist Church, 1460 Redbud Trail, Austin Texas 78746. Funeral Services will follow at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers please consider honoring Nelda with a gift to Halcyon Hospice of Austin, 8133 Mesa Drive Sutie 208, Austin Texas 78759. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 17, 2019