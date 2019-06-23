BARNES, Nelda Faye 92, passed away quietly on June 20, 2019 in Round Rock. Ms. Barnes was the daughter of Henry Jackson and Opal Esdelle (Bussell) Brooks of El Dorado, Arkansas. She is preceded in death by James William Barnes, her husband of 66 years, who passed away in 2013. Ms. Barnes was a graduate of Baylor University and received a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Arkansas. She taught social studies in the El Dorado, Arkansas and Texarkana, Texas School Districts before moving to Austin and working for the Texas Education Agency. A lifelong Baptist, Ms. Barnes was a member of First Austin Church. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed her plants and pets. She became addicted to watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune after her retirement. Ms. Barnes is survived by her brother, Larry Brooks of Austin; daughter, Marsha Kay Schwartz of Georgetown; son, James Randal Barnes of Round Rock; daughter-in-law, Angela Barnes of Round Rock; grandchildren, Kevin Schwartz of Georgetown, Krista Gronniger of Austin, Alexandra Ohlendorf of Austin, and Andrew Barnes of The Woodlands; and six great-grandchildren. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Franklin Park in Round Rock and Encompass Health for the care and compassion given to Ms. Barnes. Family and friends are invited to a visitation to be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery in El Dorado, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Austin Humane Society. To share words of comfort and memories of Ms. Barnes with her family, please visit www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary